Belmont Women win first NCAA Tournament game

Belmont players celebrate a win over Gonzaga in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) – Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the 12th-seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

They beat fifth seed Gonzaga 64-59.

The 21-5 Bruins are the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win in the tournament since 1990. Bruins head coach Bart Brooks said, “This is an incredble, incredible moment in the history of Belmont women’s basketball.”

Jill Townsend had 17 points for 23-4 Gonzaga, which had cut a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to two with just over four minutes left.

Belmont had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins play No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.