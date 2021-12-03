Belmont student hits perfect halfcourt shot, wins free tuition

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Belmont men’s basketball team beat the Lipscomb Bisons in this year’s “Battle of the Boulevard,” but the Bruins weren’t the only ones celebrating a win in front of the home crowd.

During a timeout, Belmont freshman Paa Kwesi Mensah stepped out on the court and made a perfect halfcourt shot, winning him free tuition for an entire semester.

Mensah told News 2’s Kayla Anderson that he asked to participate in the contest. It is something Belmont gives students the opportunity to do at every home game during the regular season.

The Ghana native has lived in Nashville since 2012, and played basketball in high school and that is where he remembers getting some good advice from his coach.

“I used to practice that shot and roll the ball, stepping into it. I remember my high school basketball coach told me it’s all in the run-up and to be fluid and shoot the ball, so I had that in mind,” said Mensah.

And even with thousands of fans in the stands watching, Mensah said he tuned out all the noise, and in that moment he remembered a quote from NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!”

“I just lived in the moment, and took my opportunity. All the memories in the last 24 hours I’ll never forget. It’s been amazing,” added Mensah.