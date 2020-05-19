Belmont strength coach gets creative with at-home workouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Necessity is the mother of invention. We’re all learning that saying to be true now more than ever.

We’ve all had to find creative ways to workout and be active with gyms shut down and our normal lives in a tizzy, but for the average person, it’s OK to be a little out of shape during this quarantine period.

However, athletes who need to be ready to go once sports return have to be able to maintain some form of fitness. Belmont strength and conditioning coach Matt Frederick or “Coach Fred” has had a tough task to keep his Bruins in shape.

Belmont athletes are college students without fully-stocked home gyms at their disposal, so Coach Fred has gotten creative by posting videos of at-home workouts with items student-athletes generally have access to. For example, filling a backpack with books to create weight for squats and lunges.

“We are trying to have as much contact as we can A. to not be too annoying and B. to be compliant with the NCAA and some of the regulations that they put on,” said Frederick.

Frederick said coming up with ideas were created out of necessity. He and his coaches used things they had lying around their house and he challenged them to think differently about how their job is normally done. For Frederick, his life has been flipped upside down.

“It’s been a fun balance to try and find. Versus being stuck in an office and having athletes and coaches come by minute by minute to you’re upstairs in the home office and your daughter pops in with her teddy bear wanting to sing a Frozen song,” he said. “So there’s fun parts to that, but definitely a different rhythm, a different vibe and it’s taken some getting used to, but I think you can definitely find positives in it.”

An extra positive is his workload as a dad doubled about a month ago when he and his wife welcomed their second child.