Belmont standout Adam Kunkel announces decision to transfer

Belmont’s Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Temple’s Shizz Alston Jr., left, during the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont standout guard Adam Kunkel has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Bruins.

His post read in part, “Belmont will always have a special place in my heart, but I’ve been faced with a difficult decision to make. After lots of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. Knowing my goals and aspirations, this feels like the best decision for me and I am excited about this new chapter in my life.”

Kunkel lead the Bruins in scoring during the 2019-20 season with 16.5 points per game, highlighted by a career-high 35 points in a win at Boston College. He posted 20 plus points in eight games and helped lead Belmont to an OVC Tournament Championship.

This comes weeks after Belmont guard Nick Hopkins also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.