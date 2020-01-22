Belmont reveals new indoor practice facility

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There are new changes coming for Belmont Athletics. On Wednesday, Belmont University President Dr. Bob Fisher announced plans for construction of a new indoor practice facility to benefit basketball and volleyball programs.

“This is an exciting day for Belmont University and our student-athletes. The indoor practice facility project coincides with other transformational capital projects on campus and speaks to our commitment to provide Belmont students with facilities, tools and resources to thrive academically, athletically, and spiritually.

The new, 45-thousand square foot facility will have two full courts for basketball and volleyball and will also feature training and strength space, a video room, locker rooms, coaches offices, conference rooms and team lounge areas.

“I’m just thrilled for our student-athletes that they get a place that they can call home. They can live in that gym and I think it will take us to the next level,” said Belmont Women’s Basketball Head Coach Bart Brooks.

Both of Belmont’s basketball programs continue to be competitive year in and year out, but when it comes to bringing in new recruits, Men’s Head Coach Casey Alexander believes this will help bring in even more talent.

“The tangible evidence is no unmistakable and people can see the success of our teams in years past. We’ve had great coaches and great teams and now you put in the resources that can launch you into something else,” added Alexander.

The indoor practice facility will be located on Compton Avenue, and will included a shared lobby with Belmont Tennis. It’s expected to be completed in Fall 2021.