Belmont leads nation in wins, riding 15-game win-streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following a cancelled NCAA tournament in 2020, the Belmont Bruins are determined to get back.

In their second season under head coach Casey Alexander, they’re poised to do just that.

The Bruins are coming off two-straight road wins over OVC heavyweights Austin Peay and Murray State. In each of those games, Belmont trailed in the final minutes and had to produce comebacks to remain unbeaten in OVC play.

“Two really good teams on the road, two teams who played very well against us and took everything that we had to find a way to win each game,” said Alexander. “Extremely proud of our team for finding a way to do so. We found different ways to win for sure. Good for Belmont and good for this team to just keep plugging along.”

With each of those wins, Belmont now leads the nation in total wins with an 18-1 record and are currently riding a 15-game win-streak.

Dating back to last year’s 12-game win streak to close out the season, Belmont has now won 30 of their previous 31 games, including 24 consecutive conference wins.

Belmont is known for protecting their home court (The Rick Byrd court, now) with one of the best home winning percentages in the nation, but they’ve also won away from Nashville. They’ve collected 18 consecutive road/neutral wins.

✅Most wins in the nation

✅Won 15 consecutive games

✅Won 30 of last 31 games

✅Won 24 consecutive conference games

✅Won 18 consecutive road/neutral games

✅Top 25 nationally in 15 statistical categories

Belmont has two more road games in this current 4-game away stand. Next up, the Bruins travel to Eastern Illinois to face the Panthers Thursday at 7:30 p.m.