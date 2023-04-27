KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) — Former Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Darnell Wright was drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bears in 2023 NFL Draft.

Wright started nine of 10 appearances at right tackle as a sophomore for the Vols and then switched to left tackle for 2021, where he would start all 13 games. He went back to the right side for his senior year, garnering first-team All-SEC honors for his play in 13 starts.

According to NFL.com:

“Wright is a right tackle prospect who used his size and power to overcome athletic limitations and spotty technique on the collegiate level. The tape can be a little uneven for Wright with poor block finishes followed up by aggressive pancakes. He played with much better body control and footwork in 2022, though. Wright is capable of staying at right tackle at the next level provided he’s given protection help from time to time. While he was often a positional blocker at Tennessee, he’s a very talented drive blocker when allowed to fire out. There will be inconsistent outings, but Wright should develop into a decent starting tackle with the potential to kick inside if necessary.“