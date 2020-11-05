Bears dealing with COVID issues ahead of Titans game

Chicago Bears offensive linemen Cody Whitehair (65) and Alex Bars (64) place their hand on teammate Bobby Massie (70) as he kneels during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another week in the NFL calendar means another game week disrupted by COVID-19 issues.

The Titans have been here before, but this time, they’re not at the center of it.

Tennessee’s upcoming opponent, the Chicago Bears, are currently working remotely due to a second-confirmed positive within their building.

On Tuesday, offensive tackle Jason Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, guard Germain Ifedi was determined to be a close contact and was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Ifedi did not register a positive test, so he is required to isolate for five days and could be eligible to play Sunday.

The offensive line hits kept coming when the team learned on Thursday star tackle Cody Whitehair also tested positive and won’t be available for Sunday’s game. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Whitehair’s positive is believed to be an isolated incident and no one else will be placed on the Reserve list as a result.

At first glance, it doesn’t appear there are many close contacts for Whitehair, and the team benefits from already being in the intensive protocols. But the #Bears decided to be virtual today to go beyond the requirements and keep further spread at bay. https://t.co/3uTXP4Wq5l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2020

The transaction wire deadline came and went Thursday with no additional players added to the COVID-19/Reserve list. The Bears are already in the intensive protocol which is designed to avoid additional spread. The high-risk intensive protocol was created Week 5 of the NFL season following the Titans outbreak. Among other precautions and protocols, it says any player who is deemed a high-risk close-contact is required to isolate for five days.

Mike Vrabel, a seasoned veteran in dealing with COVID-19 disruptions, says his focus is on game day.

“We’ve been through this and we’ll continue to prepare as if we’re playing Sunday until we hear otherwise and that’s all we can do,” he said.

The Titans and Bears game set for Sunday at noon central is on as scheduled.