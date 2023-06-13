HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WATE) — Drew Beam put on a masterclass performance in a win-or-go-home Super Regional Game 3. The sophomore threw a scoreless six innings with seven strikeouts in the Vols’ 5-0 win over Southern Mississippi.

Just like he did in game two, Southern Miss’ Matthew Etzel picked up a hit right away as the leadoff batter, this time a single up the middle. Beam responded with three straight strikeouts to end the inning.

The Vols got on base in the bottom of the first as Hunter Ensley was walked with one out. A Golden Eagle double play kept the game scoreless.

Southern Miss had runners on first and second with two outs, but Rodrigo Montenegro flew out to left, right into the glove of Jared Dickey for the final out.

Tennessee struck first in the bottom of the frame. Christian Moore singled, Zane Denton was walked and then Griffin Merritt sent one through the right side to bring home Moore for the 1-0 lead. With runners on the corners, Blake Burke and Cal Stark struck out to leave the runners stranded.

Tennessee’s Christian Moore (1) is knocked in for a run during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Vols put two runners on again in the third with no outs. But once again, Tennessee failed to bring them home.

On the other side, the Golden Eagles had a prime opportunity to get on the board in the fourth with runners on the corners. But as the game trend continued, both runners were left stranded.

Facing elimination last weekend in the Clemson Regional, Zane Denton continued Tennessee’s season with a three-run blast with two outs in the ninth. Facing elimination in the Super Regional, the Alabama transfer delivered again with a three-run shot to give the Vols a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

Southern Miss finally got something going against Drew Beam, with runners on first and third with no outs. Beam was replaced by Aaron Combs on the mound and delivered a strikeout to Etzel. With Dustin Dickerson at the plate, Tony Vitello brought in Chase Burns who delivered back-to-back strikeouts to escape the jam.

Maui Ahuna tacked on some insurance in the seventh by blasting an opposite-field solo shot to put Tennessee up 5-0.

Burns closed out the game by throwing the final 2.2 innings. He struck out four batters.

UP NEXT: The Vols will face LSU in the College World Series on Saturday at 7 p.m.