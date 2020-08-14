BasketVols land No. 1 point guard Kennedy Chandler

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Kennedy Chandler #2 of Briarcrest Christian School goes up for a layup against Archbishop Stepinac High School during the City of Palms Classic Day 1 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on December 18, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vols just added their fourth five-star recruit in the last three years with the No. 1 point guard in the nation.

Kennedy Chandler is the first official commitment of the 2021 class for Tennessee.

The Memphis native chose the Vols over Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Memphis.

“I will always rep my city, but I’m going to play for my state,” said Chandler in his official announcement video on Instagram.

Chandler is the No. 11 overall player in the class of 2021 according to 247’s composite rankings.

The class of 2020 had two five-stars, guard Jaden Springer and guard Keon Johnson, along with four-star forward Corey Walker.