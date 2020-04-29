Baseball Hall of Fame postpones ceremonies until 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The sports calendar continues to shift and the latest event to move its date is the Baseball Hall of Fame, delaying the celebration of its 2020 class.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that this year’s induction ceremony, scheduled for July in Cooperstown, New York, has been canceled and instead will be held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hall announced that its board voted unanimously to cancel this year’s induction.

The 2020 class included Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. They will be now all be inducted July 25, 2021, along with any members elected as part of the Class of 2021.

“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark said. “We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”