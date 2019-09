NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s September 27th (9/27) and to honor Steve McNair and Eddie George, massive banners of their jerseys are now hanging up over downtown Nashville. The two Tennessee Titans legends had their jerseys retired earlier this month.

If you want to see the banners, they are hanging from Fifth + Broadway. They are only going to be up for 9/27 so be sure to head down as soon as you can if you want to check them out.