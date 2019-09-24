Back on track: Vanderbilt’s schedule eases up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The hardest part is over.

After facing two top-5 ranked teams, the Vanderbilt Commodores welcome in FBS opponent, Northern Illinois.

As expected, after playing No. 3 Georgia, Purdue and No. 4 LSU, the Dores find themselves win-less at 0-3.

“The front end schedule really lent itself to exposing everything that we are and that’s OK,” said head coach Derek Mason. “You want to be exposed. It’s tough to be exposed and make changes during the middle of the season, that’s not what you want. You want to see what your flaws are and make sure now as you’re moving into it you truly understand what guys can play.”

Vanderbilt hosts Northern Illinois Saturday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.