NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Compared to last year’s historically bad injury luck, the bar was low, but this on the first day of training camp practice, the attendance was spectacular.

The two ACL headliners – Robert Woods and Caleb Farley – ditched their knee braces, no players wore yellow jerseys signalling injury and no starters landed on the PUP to start camp.

Ryan Tannehill is certainly happy about having a fully-healthy arsenal to work with and build chemistry ahead of a pivotal season.

The QB has squashed any sort of quarterback room controversy and has made it clear the playoff loss hit him harder than any other. So now, all that’s left is turning the page to a new season.

“I feel like I just am leading the way that I believe is effective and the way that works for me,” said Tannehill. “So I am going to continue doing that, continue pushing the envelope trying to bring this team, this offense, along as fast as I can. It’s going to be a long process as we go through training camp, but we have a big opportunity to get better this training camp and exited to take advantage of each and every day. I’m proud of our guys and the way we came out here day one.”

As if the excitement of training camp isn’t enough, Tannehill is also celebrating his 34th birthday.