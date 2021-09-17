Austin Peay to join the ASUN in 2022

Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden yells during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Govs have announced an official move to the Atlantic Sun Conference beginning fall of 2022.

According to the university’s official release, the Board of Trustees met and came to the decision to leave the Ohio Valley conference. Austin Peay had been a member of the OVC since 1962.

In that span, the Govs won 69 league titles including 21 since 2010.

All 17 athletic programs will make the move to the ASUN.

Although the Govs are the most recent team to join the conference, they do so following moves from other former OVC foes Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State. Austin Peay will join those two teams, Central Arkansas, Kennesaw State and North Alabama as the football-playing members of the league in order to guarantee an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.