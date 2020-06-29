Austin Peay suspends athletic workouts over COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 has shut down athletic workouts at Austin Peay State University after a small cluster of positive tests on Saturday, June 27.

The university revealed Monday afternoon that a total of 11 students have tested positive for Covid-19.

“While these positive tests are regrettable, I am encouraged that the procedures we put in place prior to the return of our student-athletes worked as we expected,” said Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison . “Once we were notified of an individual displaying COVID-19 symptoms within our family we began implementing our plans, which ultimately led to the closure of our facilities for workouts. The health and safety of our Governors family is paramount.”

Students who test positive are placed in single-occupancy rooms on campus and are supplied boxed meals so they do not leave their rooms. Students who came into contact with them are placed in self quarantine and checked daily by athletic department staff.

The school plans to clean and disinfect during the shutdown.

The plans is to allow students back into the facilities on July 16th after they have passed two Covid-19 tests in 10 days.

“It is imperative that all members of our extended Governors family take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Harrison. “It is only through the steps we take every day that we can ensure the start of athletics this fall.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE