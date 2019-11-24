Austin Peay gets home game in FCS Playoffs

Clarksville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The party continues in Clarksville, for the first time in school history, Austin Peay football is making an appearance in the FCS Playoffs, taking on Furman Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay’s 35-7 victory Saturday against Eastern Illinois awarded the Govs’ share of the OVC championship with Southeast Missouri. It’s the first OVC title for the program since 1977.

Saturday’s win also was the ninth this season, setting a school record for wins in a single season. The Govs enter the FCS playoffs riding a five-game win streak.

The Govs will take on Furman at noon CT and you can watch it on ESPN3.