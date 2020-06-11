Austin Martin taken 5th overall by Toronto in 2020 MLB Draft

Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin (16) during an NCAA baseball game against Michigan on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt star Austin Martin was taken fifth overall in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, becoming the sixth Commodore in program history to be taken in the top five.

“Once I heard my name selected, I honestly think I went numb a little,” Martin said. “It’s surreal just knowing everything is coming into play, it’s exciting,” said Martin.

Martin spent the evening watching the draft from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, enjoying time with his family. He told News 2’s Kayla Anderson in an interview last week, that he would’ve enjoyed celebrating with his teammates, but Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin did end up joining him virtually for an interview on MLB Network.

“First I wish I was there with him, but congratulations Marty. Congrats to you and Daisy and your entire family, I know you’re extremely happy,” said Corbin.

Martin responded by thanking Corbin for bringing him to Vanderbilt, allowing him to get to this point in his baseball career.

As a Junior, Martin played 65 career games at third base, 25 games in center field, 13 games at second base, 13 games at first base, 12 games in left field and two games at shortstop.

He made 16 starts in a shortened season, 18-game season and led the Commodores in hits (20) and runs (15) while hitting .377 and slugging .660.

The MLB Draft will continue at 4 p.m. Thursday on MLB Network and ESPN2. The five-round draft, shortened in part due to COVID-19, will feature 160 total picks.

Martin becomes the sixth Commodore to be drafted by Toronto. Just last season, the Blue Jays selected catcher Philip Clarke in the ninth round.

There are several draft-eligible Commodores remaining on the board; include Tyler Brown, Cooper Davis, Ty Duvall, Jake Eder, Hugh Fisher, Mason Hickman, Erik Kaiser, Harrison Ray and Ethan Smith.