Auburn fires head coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Another head football coach in the Southeastern Conference is being shown the door. On Sunday, Auburn University announced that Gus Malzahn has been relieved of his head coaching duties after eight seasons with the Tigers.

Auburn University Press Release:

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.

In eight years, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.

Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene Statement :

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”Will Muschamp was also fired before the end of the season