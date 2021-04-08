Arvidsson hat trick powers Predators past Detroit 7-1

Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) reacts to his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators who have won nine of their last 10 games.

“We’re a pretty confident group right now and we’re on a mission.” said forward Erik Haula, “We have a lot of guys who have had a playoff taste and I feel like we know we have a good group. Now it’s just kind of putting the product on the ice and we can be proud of how we have stepped up and played lately.”

Arvidsson and Nick Cousins scored early and late in the second period to put Nashville ahead 3-1. Mikael Granlund scored, Arvidsson had two straight goals and Yakov Trenin had goals in the third period.

Detroit’s Darren Helm broke a scoreless tie early in second period. Jonathan Bernier had 25 saves for the Red Wings.

With the win and Chicago’s loss the Predators now lead the Blackhawks by 4 points for the final playoff spot in the Central Division with 15 games to play.