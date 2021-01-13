Arthur Smith still a hot commodity

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs players during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

As of Wednesday evening Arthur Smith was still the Titans offensive coordinator but with his name still red hot in coaching searches it looks uncertain that will last much longer.

The NFL Network reported Wednesday smith had a second interview the Falcons in Atlanta and then boarded a plane for a second meeting with the New York Jets.

Smith also reportedly has a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday and then a second interview with the Detroit Lions Friday.

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN reports there is belief around the league that Smith is the front runner for the Falcons job.