Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tests positive, Vols previous opponent

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reacts to a call against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Fayetteville, Arkansas (WKRN) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team release.

Pittman was on the field to coach the Razorbacks to a 24-13 victory over the Vols on Saturday. The win moved Arkansas to a 3-3 record.

The release says he is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at home. As a response, close contacts will enter quarantine guidelines. The SEC has beefed up its sideline mask-wearing protocols recently and Pittman was seen wearing a mask for the majority of the game.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the teams interim head coach per the team release.