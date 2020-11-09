Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tests positive, Vols previous opponent

Fayetteville, Arkansas (WKRN) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team release.
Pittman was on the field to coach the Razorbacks to a 24-13 victory over the Vols on Saturday. The win moved Arkansas to a 3-3 record.
The release says he is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at home. As a response, close contacts will enter quarantine guidelines. The SEC has beefed up its sideline mask-wearing protocols recently and Pittman was seen wearing a mask for the majority of the game.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the teams interim head coach per the team release.