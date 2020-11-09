Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tests positive, Vols previous opponent

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reacts to a call against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Fayetteville, Arkansas (WKRN) – Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team release.

Pittman was on the field to coach the Razorbacks to a 24-13 victory over the Vols on Saturday. The win moved Arkansas to a 3-3 record.

The release says he is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at home. As a response, close contacts will enter quarantine guidelines. The SEC has beefed up its sideline mask-wearing protocols recently and Pittman was seen wearing a mask for the majority of the game.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the teams interim head coach per the team release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories