SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo has a perfect game through six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Castillo retired the first 18 batters in order Sunday with eight strikeouts. He struck out the side in the second inning, and most of the contact off Castillo has been weak. Brian Serven and Jurickson Profar both had hard-hit lineouts to right field that were tracked down by Jarred Kelenic.

Castillo has thrown 76 pitches, 56 for strikes. The game is scoreless.

The right-hander is in his first full season with the Mariners after being acquired from Cincinnati before the trade deadline last season. Castillo entered 0-3 with an 11.30 ERA in three career starts against Colorado.

___

