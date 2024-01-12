The Washington Commanders have an agreement in place to hire San Francisco 49ers executive Adam Peters as their new general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team had not yet announced the hire. Peters will be in charge of the organization’s football operations moving forward.

Peters, 49, was considered one of the top candidates available and also drew interest from the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders for their vacancies. He spent seven years with the Niners, first as VP of player personnel and then the past three as assistant GM working under John Lynch.

Before returning to the Bay Area he grew up in, Peters won three Super Bowls: two with New England as a scouting assistant and then one in Denver from his eight years with the Broncos. Peters was one of two finalists for the job along with Chicago AGM Ian Cunningham.

Owner Josh Harris and his search committee followed through on his pledge for a “thorough but rapid” process to pinpoint and hire the next front office lead after firing Ron Rivera. Peters and that group will now work through a long list of candidates to find Washington’s next coach.

“We’re looking for the best people to build an elite franchise that’s going to consistently compete and win championships,” Harris said at a news conference Monday.

Washington has won just two playoff games in over three decades. The 49ers have enjoyed much more recent success, going 12-5 to clinch the NFC’s top seed this season and reaching the conference title game each of the past two.

Peters’ time in San Francisco overlapped with longtime NBA executive Bob Myers building the Golden State Warriors into four-time champions. Harris hired Myers to aid in the searches and expects to keep the two-time basketball executive of the year around beyond the next couple of months.

Beyond hiring a coach, Peters will be tasked with remaking a roster that has few cornerstone players after four years of mediocre drafting with Rivera in charge. Top receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Daron Payne, holdovers from the previous regime, are among them.

Peters has an attractive opportunity in front of him with nearly $87 million in projected salary cap space and the No. 2 pick in the draft, followed by two selections in the top 10 of the second round.

After 12 different quarterbacks started for Washington since the start of the 2018 season, Peters is the latest person who will try to find a long-term solution at football’s most important position for an organization that has had a revolving door there for decades.

Sam Howell figures to be back after starting all 17 games this season when the Commanders lost eight in a row to finish 4-13, but the second pick is a chance to select one of the top college prospects: USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Russell Wilson could also be among the potential free agent options, or Peters and his front office could look to the trade market.

