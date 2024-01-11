NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday on a $37 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. The agreement includes an option for 2026 that could become guaranteed.

Stroman posted an Instagram story with a photo of himself in a Yankees uniform.

The right-hander grew up on Long Island, about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium, and spent 2019 and 2021 across town with the New York Mets — he opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Stroman joins a Yankees rotation headed by AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole that likely will include Clarke Schmidt. Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes are coming off injury-plagued seasons.

The 32-year-old Stroman opted out of the final year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs, passing on a $21 million salary for 2024 to test the open market. He went 16-16 with a 3.73 ERA while earning $50 million over his two seasons with Chicago.

Stroman missed six weeks last season because of inflammation in his right hip and then a rib cartilage fracture. He finished with a 3.95 ERA that was his highest since 2018, but he’s generally been reliable throughout his career. Last season marked his second All-Star selection.

Stroman is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA since making his big league debut with Toronto in 2014. He sat out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his 2021 campaign was one of his best as he posted a 3.02 ERA in 33 starts for the Mets. The Cubs then signed him to what could have been a three-year deal, but he declined his player option for 2024.

