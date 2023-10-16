MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng is leaving the Miami Marlins after three seasons as general manager, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced Monday.

Ng, 54, became the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations and the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues in a groundbreaking hire in November 2020.

The Marlins exercised their team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Sherman said in a statement, but Ng declined her mutual option.

“Last week, Bruce and I discussed his plan to reshape the Baseball Operations department. In our discussions, it became apparent that we were not completely aligned on what that should look like,” Ng told the Athletic on Monday. “I felt it best to step away. I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Marlins family and its fans for my time in South Florida. This year was a great step forward for the organization.”

When the Marlins first hired her, Ng said at the time that it was the product of years of determination and an honor.

“When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team,” she said then, “but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami.”

The Marlins were a dormant franchise before they made the postseason during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which was Year 3 in the rebuilding effort of former CEO Derek Jeter, who brought in Ng.

Miami reached the playoffs that year for the first time since 2003 and swept the Chicago Cubs in their Wild Card Series. Atlanta then swept the Marlins in the National League Division Series, but Miami showed flashes of promise and brought in Ng at the end of that season to help surge the club forward.

Ng won three World Series rings while spending 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11). Before joining the Marlins, she was an MLB senior vice president for nine years.

“Kim’s appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the time of Ng’s hiring. “The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career in the national pastime led to this outcome.”

Miami went 220-266 during Ng’s tenure, including an 84-78 record this past season.

She oversaw the rebuilding of the Marlins’ roster into one that wants to contend in the future. Last October, she hired former Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker, and he helped lead the Marlins to a postseason berth in his first year as manager.

Miami lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series earlier this month.

Ng’s departure comes after Jeter, baseball’s first Black CEO, stepped down as both CEO and shareholder last offseason after being with the team since 2017.

Jeter said at the time that “the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.”

Ng was the fifth GM in the Marlins’ history. Sherman said the club will immediately begin its search for new leadership.

“We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well,” Sherman said.

