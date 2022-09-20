ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A photo of cornerback Dane Jackson smiling alongside safety Micah Hyde as both players left the hospital was all it took to ease the mind of Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday morning.

“Nate sent me a picture as I was heading home,” McDermott said, referring to Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske. “So it was good to see, and it just kind of helped me get a little bit of rest there, too, knowing that they were in a good spot.”

The Bills players were sent to the hospital after both sustained neck injuries in a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

While Jackson was driven off the field in an ambulance and hospitalized Monday night, the team didn’t disclose Hyde’s trip to the hospital until Tuesday. Hyde was carted off the field in the third quarter, and McDermott said the team elected to send him for tests as a precaution.

Jackson’s was considered the more serious injury. His head and neck snapped backward after he was struck by a teammate late in the second quarter.

The Bills announced tests revealed Jackson sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. Jackson was healthy enough to travel to the Bills’ facility for treatment later Tuesday.

“We had a good conversation downstairs in the training room and he seems to be in good spirits,” McDermott said, before noting it’s too early to determine whether Jackson can play Sunday, when the Bills (2-0) travel to face the Miami Dolphins (2-0).

Jackson was hurt when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.

Jackson had full movement in his limbs as he was being evaluated by medical officials on the field before he was loaded into the ambulance.

He’s a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

McDermott said it was also too early to determine the playing status of Buffalo’s other injured players, including Hyde. Linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) did not finish the game.

The Bills were also without No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and his backup Tim Settle (calf).

