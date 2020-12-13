AP Exclusive: Titans’ ownership staying in Adams family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones is at the helm of an FBS program once again. Arkansas State announced Jones as the Red Wolves' 31st head coach in program history Saturday evening.

"He is the only coach over the last 12 years to lead Tennessee to back-to-back nine-win seasons, and he led Cincinnati and Central Michigan to four conference championships over a six-year period," Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said in a statement. "Butch has also worked with one of the most-well-respected coaches in history in Nick Saban the last three years at Alabama. Our candidate pool was fantastic, but following extensive and positive conversations with Butch, while also looking at his winning history, coaching and leadership abilities and vision for our program, we became confident he was the clear choice to be our next head coach." Jones coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2017 owning a 34-27 record before being fired in November of 2017. Jones had previously been the head coach at Central Michigan (2007-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).