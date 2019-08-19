Another week, another shot at the Titans 53 man roster

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17: Jeremy McNichols #30 of the Tennessee Titans stiff arms Trent Harris #45 of the New England Patriots during week two of preseason at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Another week, another game and another shot at the Titans final 53 man roster. Here we go, should be a couple of changes…

QB (3) Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill & Logan Woodside

RB (3) Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis, David Fluellen (Yes, I’ve been impressed with McNichols, but I need to see more and know more about Fluellen’s injury. He’s a Vrabel favorite and that’s that.)

TE (4) Delanie Walker, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser & Jonnu Smith (Smith is looking very good running, he may not be ready when the season starts, but they also may not want to wait 6 weeks (PUP).)

OL (8) Ben Jones, Rodger Saffold, Dennis Kelly, Kevin Pamphile, Jack Conklin, Corey Levin, Jamil Douglas & Nate Davis (Taylor Lewan Suspended)

WR (6) Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, AJ Brown, Darius Jennings, Tajae Sharpe & Taywan Taylor (Cody Hollister & Kalif Raymond could not take advantage with some early action)

LS (1) Beau Brinkley

K (1) Ryan Succop

P (1) Brett Kern

DL (6) Jurrell Casey, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, Brent Urban, Matt Dickerson & Amani Bledsoe (The choice between Bledsoe and Mack was difficult, but Mack can probably use time on the practice squad acclimating to the level of competition and Bledsoe can also play OLB offering more versatility which this staff loves.)

OLB (5) Harold Landry, Cameron Wake, Sharif Finch, Kamalei Correa & LaTroy Lewis (I dropped Roberson, I still like him but I like him more on the practice squad at this point and Lewis got a ton of snaps Saturday)

ILB (5) Wesley Woodyard, Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Daren Bates & David Long Jr. (I’m anxious to watch Ukeme Eligwe #52 this week, he showed awesome quickness Saturday night.)

CB (6) Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Adoree Jackson, Tye Smith, LeShaun Sims & Kenneth Durden

S (4) Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Amani Hooker and Dane Cruikshank