Anastasia Hayes named C-USA Player of the Year

Middle Tennessee guard Anastasia Hayes (1) during an NCAA basketball game against TCU on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 83-77. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee’s Anastasia Hayes has been named Conference USA’s Player of the Year after a historic season for the Blue Raiders.

For most of the season, Hayes lead the nation in points and while she’s now second nationally, she dominates the conference in both scoring and steals.

Her 26.8 points per game is currently the third-highest in C-USA single-season history.

Hayes becomes just the eighth Lady Raider to honored as the player of the year and the first to do it since Ebony Rowe did in 2013-14.

The Mufreesboro native transferred from the University of Tennessee after being named the 6th Woman of the Year for the Southeastern Conference as a Freshman.