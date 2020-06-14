Alvin Kamara shares first NASCAR race experience

NFC running back Alvin Kamara, of the New Orleans Saints, (41) during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

MIAMI, Fl. (WKRN) – After NASCAR announced its ban of confederate flags from the racetrack earlier this week, new fans are already flocking to the sport.

Former Vol and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara caught the eye of the sport after quote-tweeting their official announcement about the confederate flag ban with the caption: “when’s the next race?”

when the next race?? 🍿 https://t.co/IOXRtTez1z — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 10, 2020

The sport worked quickly and within days, Kamara was showing off his new gear.

The gear was put to good use, too, as the NFL star was invited to attend the next race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In order to put his new fandom out there for the world to see, NASCAR featured Kamara on its official Twitter account to share his first-timer experience.

One race down. One to go. @A_kamara6 is ready for today's NASCAR Cup Series race at @HomesteadMiami! pic.twitter.com/KeaqoBeQiS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 14, 2020

“First race was crazy,” he said. “My first NASCAR race. Shout-out Chase Briscoe for the win. I’m getting ready to lock into this next one. Should be good, I’ll keep y’all posted.”

He is getting the full experience including rain delays!