Alternative Baseball brings the diamond to everyone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – These days when you think of baseball, you think of the never-ending greedy, money-griping between Major League Baseball and its players.

Taylor Duncan, the CEO and Commissioner of Alternative Baseball shows us when you take away all the noise, the game can be beautiful and life changing.

“My favorite part about America’s pastime is everyone gets an equal opportunity to contribute on the diamond,” said 24-year-old Duncan.

So, he’s bringing the diamond to everyone.

“I was diagnosed with autism at the age of four. I had speech issues, sensory issues and anxiety issues when I was much younger. I still faced a lot of social stigma with others who thought they knew what one with autism can and cannot accomplish.”

Like baseball – a game he loves, but didn’t feel comfortable playing with all the other kids. Because of that, Alternative Baseball was born. It’s an all-inclusive baseball league for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities.

“Really helping them realize that they are capable of so much more than what they were lead to believe by peers.”

To some, it may seem like just baseball, but to the athletes, it’s just the beginning.

“Some of them have even wanted to go on to get jobs, to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, some of them have been able to hold down employment for a while. The game of baseball really teaches us how to deal with those hot streaks and cold streaks like we do in every day life,” he said.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen on a day by day basis. One day you may hit a grand slam, the other, well, you may score yourself a little hat-trick and strike out three times in a row. Isn’t that beautiful?”

With over 20 teams and growing across the country, Duncan is bringing a team to Nashville. Visit their website to sign up to volunteer or play.