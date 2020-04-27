“Aloha” means goodbye and hello for the Titans at QB

Marcus Mariota may be gone but the “Aloha Spirit” lives on in Nashville with the addition of another quarterback from Hawaii.

Just one month after saying “goodbye” to Mariota the Titans said “hello” to Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald drafting him in the 7th round, 224th overall.

McDonald is originally from California, but he has embraced the culture in Hawaii and part of that is an adoration for Mariota, “Yeah, man, playing in Hawaii, Marcus (Mariota) is the man. When I say the man, he is the man. Even before I knew I was going to play for Hawaii I idolized Marcus and his style of play and how he approached the game and what he brought to it. In terms of knowing Marcus, I have met him a couple of times, watching film with him here and there. He’s a great person to be around. He’s authentic. He’s real, always willing to help regardless of who it is.”

Now McDonald is trying to claim the roster spot Mariota left behind in Nashville and hopes to be the next quarterback to earn the love of the islands, “I’m super excited to be a part of this and, moving forward, hopefully I get some love from Hawaii even though Marcus was there before me. I take over and fill those big shoes that he left behind.”

Even before he moved to Hawaii McDonald was a Mariota and tried patterning his game after him. He just turned in the fastest 40 time (4.58) of any QB at the NFL Combine and his athleticism is also a part of his game.

“In terms of players that I do admire that are in the league now, I have a bunch. But for me, Marcus was that guy.” McDonald added, “Watching him was exciting to see him go out there and light it up and to come to a place where he just left is pretty cool.”

Mariota use to credit the “Aloha Spirit” for his calm demeanor and the way he attracted teammates. In his four years with the Warriors McDonald has embraced that spirit and says it is changed who he is, “The Hawaiian culture was huge. Coming from southern California and being able to experience that and kind of be accepted into that culture and the Hawaiian family was pretty awesome. I learned a lot about myself, about others and what it really means with the Aloha spirit. It’s different and it’s something that I love and will continue to carry on with me in whatever place that I do go. It was a super awesome place to be a part of. It definitely made me the man I am today.”

McDonald is definitely trying to put his best foot forward, he cut off his signature dreadlocks to avoid any conversation or controversy about his hairdo and he is trying to refine a throwing motion that he knows some describe as lonnnnnnggggg.

It is all part of what he learned about football and life in the Aloha state, “Going forward into this new journey I’m going to take that and just be the best person that I can, the best teammate that I can and ultimately help this organization.”