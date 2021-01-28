Albert Haynesworth, other VFLs concerned with culture at Tennessee, ask for voices to be heard

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Not everyone who has ties to Rocky Top is happy with how the Volunteers went about hiring their new head football coach. Tennessee alum Albert Haynesworth took to Facebook on Wednesday accusing the school of “systemic racism,” encouraging people to boycott the university after the football program hired UCF’s Josh Heupel without interviewing former quarterback and current receivers coach Tee Martin.

Haynesworth spoke with News 2’s Kayla Anderson on Thursday, sharing why he hit a boiling point.

“I’m not trying to put him (Martin) in the forefront, like he needs a job, but I definitely think he should’ve been interviewed. I think he’s qualified. He’s been an offensive coordinator for USC, he has a top-three quarterback that went in the draft in Sam Darnold, and 12-15 receivers in the NFL. Just give him a chance.” said Haynesworth.

But the former NFL defensive tackle said his frustration goes beyond this recent incident. Right now, the university doesn’t have any black head coaches at UT-Knoxville and overall he feels the culture needs to be changed.

Haynesworth added, “I love the University of Tennessee. I bleed orange, but I just want the university to change because it’s going to need the change, and honestly it will help football.”

Reggie White is the only African-American Vols football player who has his jersey retired, which Haynesworth said is frustrating. He’d like to see former black players celebrated, using the University of Alabama as an example, explaining how head football coach Nick Saban has helped change the program’s culture over the last several years.

“He (Saban) went in there and changed it. They bring back their players and treat them great. They have a lot of former players, a lot of them African-American players on the walls, to show the kids coming in that could be them,” said Haynesworth.

During his introductory press conference new Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel was asked about welcoming back former players and making them feel at home.

“If you played football here, you’re welcome back here. I don’t care if that is Spring practice or you’re observing a workout, I want them around our football program,” said Heupel.

Haynesworth made it clear that he doesn’t have anything against Heupel being the Vols 27th head coach.

“I have no issue at all with him (Heupel), whatsoever. My issue is overlooking the qualified black man that could be in that position,” said Haynesworth.

But now it’s about moving forward and he says the plan over the next week is to get on a call with other VFLs, who share the same concerns, and to try to set up a meeting with either UT President Randy Boyd or Athletics Director Danny White.

“We are now organizing how to get our ideas out, to say we’d like change and that we aren’t just a bunch of angry black guys that want to boycott. But we want everyone to know that we’re serious,” said Haynesworth.

A UT source did tell News 2’s Kayla Anderson that White is open to meeting with Haynesworth and any of those VFLs who have concerns.



