Albert Haynesworth leaves hospital

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 28: Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth #92 of the Tennessee Titans tries to get the crowd into the game while taking on the Minnesota Vikings at LP Field on September 28, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Vikings 30-17. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

The news surrounding the failing health of former Titan Albert Haynesworth is improving.

The former University of Tennessee star is out of the hospital after having more than 12 pounds of fluid removed from around and in his lungs at Williamson Medical Center.

Now Haynesworth is able to continue his treatment at home while he awaits a matching kidney donor.

“I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give a kidney there are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing” Haynesworth wrote.

More than 1,000 calls came in to Vanderbilt Medical center with people offering to donate a kidney for Haynesworth after he announced he needed one July 10th.

Today in a facebook post Haynesworth called all of those people his new “family” and said his insurance would cover the cost of the procedure for the donor along with covering some other expenses.

He said Vanderbilt will send them blood tests that they can take to a lab and then send back Vanderbilt to see if they are a match.

Haynesworth played 10 seasons, the first seven with the Tennesee Titans.