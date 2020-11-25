Alabama’s Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach in Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn.

The university released a statement explaining that Saban received the positive test Wednesday morning and is showing “very mild symptoms.” Because Saban is symptomatic, the test will not be categorized as a false positive.

Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen said he is at home and in quarantine.

For right now no other Alabama coaches or players have received positive tests.

Saban, 69, will have to isolate for at least 10 days, which would put his return on Dec. 4, one day before the scheduled regular-season finale at Arkansas. According to SEC protocol, “At least 24 hours must have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and symptom improvement has occurred, in accordance with current CDC guidance for isolation.”

As for who will run the show on Saturday, those head-coaching duties will fall to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who had also been designated for head-coaching duties after Saban’s positive test in October.

Saban was asked about how he may have contacted COVID-19, but couldn’t trace it back to any on particular situation.

“I’m around nobody,” he said. “I go home, and I go to the office. I have no idea.”