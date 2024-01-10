MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to reports, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is retiring.

ESPN’s Chris Low first reported the news on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

“Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN,” Low tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “He won six national titles at Alabama.”

Saban won six national titles in his 17-year tenure with the Crimson Tide, and he won a national title at LSU in 2003. He’s won nine SEC titles at Alabama.

He coached all four Heisman Trophy winners who attended the University of Alabama: running back Mark Ingram, running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Bryce Young.

Saban holds the record for most first-round NFL draft picks with 49.

His career started in 1973 as a graduate assistant at Kent State, where he played football.