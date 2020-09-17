AJ Brown misses second straight practice for Titans

Titans practice did not include wide receiver AJ Brown Thursday because of a knee injury. Brown was limited Wednesday, but was unable to go at all this time.

Adam Schefter from ESPN tweeted Brown is dealing with a bone bruise on his knee that is “jeopardizing his availability for Sundays game and possibly beyond.”

Brown played the entire game in Denver catching 5 passes for 39 yards, but was not as explosive as we were use to seeing last season when he topped 1000 yards and averaged over 20 yards per catch.

If Brown can not go that will put more pressure on Corey Davis who is struggling with a hamstring injury and was limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would likely see more action as well.

Westbrook-Ikhine was added to the roster Wednesday, he is a bigger bodied wide receiver and would appear to be a more natural replacement for some of the things Brown does on the field.

Also Thursday, Taylor Lewan did not practice because of an illness.

Linebacker Derick Roberson was a full participant for the second straight day and Vic Beasley Jr. was a full participant for the first time since joining the Titans.