AJ Brown experiencing fatherhood, focused on improving in year two with the Titans

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- AJ Brown considers himself a country boy, but he’s made a life in the city, becoming one of the Tennessee Titans’ top receivers in just one season, and now he is ready to take it to another level.

This COVID-19 Pandemic has been challenging, but Brown is staying focused on what he can control, getting ready for the upcoming season.

“I think the sky is the limit for me. I’m a great learner and I’m going to keep learning each and everyday,” said Brown.

Brown is certainly learning something new, not on the field, but off of it. He became a father to a beautiful baby girl this past April and while he said it’s been an absolute joy, it requires him to learn some new skills, just not related to football.

Brown said, “I’m definitely wiping everything down. It’s been a blessing to be honest, just being with her and seeing her grow each and everyday. I’m not getting too much sleep right now!”

But the 22-year-old doesn’t like to make excuses, he’s found time to get in workouts. Brown said he’s been catching balls from Titans backup quarterback Logan Woodside a few times a week, plus finding other ways to stay sharp with no OTAs.

“I’m catching a lot of footballs. I’m catching off the tennis ball machine every morning. This is constant, I make sure I’m catching a thousand balls a day,” said Brown.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Brown has been good, but there are things he can improve on this upcoming season, including playing physical and staying away from pass interference. Brown wouldn’t disagree.

“I want to improve on everything. I’m trying to become a complete, well-rounded football player,” said Brown.

And part of being a ‘well-rounded’ player means taking on a bigger leadership role. As a rookie, Brown said it wasn’t his place to say much, but that will change.

“I’m a natural born leader, now that I have some of my teammates’ respect I can hold some others accountable too. I’m looking forward to this upcoming season and this leadership role, bringing up the rookies and some of the other guys,” added Brown.

Brown will continue virutal individual workouts until the Titans get the green light to return to the facility. He said the most important thing right now is keeping the mind and body ready for what he hopes is a long upcoming season.