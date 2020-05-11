AHL cancels remainder of season due to ongoing pandemic

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 07: The ice crew works before a game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on March 07, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After nearly two months on pause, the American Hockey League is canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs.

The AHL President and CEO David Andrews announced the board’s decision on Monday citing the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

In the leagues official statement read –

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.

AHL teams earn the majority of profits from ticket sales and in-person games, so unlike the NHL, to proceed without fans wasn’t a realistic approach.

The Predators affiliate the Milwaukee Admirals were currently in first place in the Central Division with a shot to win the Calder Cup. League officials say the statistics as of when the season initially stopped on March 12, 2020, “are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

As of this story’s publication, the NHL has yet to make a formal decision on the future of its league.