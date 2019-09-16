After hottest home game, Titans face short week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans week two match up against the Indianapolis Colts was the hottest game on record inside Nissan Stadium.

It was also the third-hottest game this franchise has ever played in.

The heat is draining to athletes and makes recovery even more difficult.

Unfortunately for the Titans, their recovery from Sunday is already difficult as they face a short week. Tennessee heads to Jacksonville Thursday night to face the Jags.

Their preparation will be adjusted and the schedule changes this week. For example, the Titans will only practice once leading up to the game.

“Our approach is going to be try and get them physically ready and mentally for Thursday at 8:20,” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “We played an emotional, physical, hot game. The Jaguars played an emotional, physical game on the road, so we have to start our preparation now to become mentally and physically ready to play.”

The Titans kick off in Jacksonville Thursday at 7:20 p.m.