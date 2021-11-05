Adrian Peterson added to active roster

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson answers questions after an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans signed the 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back to help replace injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a matter of days, the Titans lost their two-time NFL rushing champ and replaced him with a three-time rushing champ.

Adrian Peterson was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, but after a walk-through and one padded practice, the Titans brass was convinced and officially added him to the active roster.

The 36-year-old (and most people with eyeballs) understand that he is not a one-for-one replacement of Derrick Henry.

“Derrick is a guy that I had as a front runner for the MVP,” said Peterson. “To sit here and say that one back can replace him, that would be saying a lot. So like I said, I’m coming in, we got a great group of guys in the running back room and we’re going to collectively as a group go out and do what they ask us to do and ultimately to be successful.”

Peterson’s addition to the active roster is not a weekend elevation. He will not revert back to the practice squad following the game, he is officially a member of the 53-man active roster.

The risk of injury is 100 percent in the NFL, according to Mike Vrabel, but at Peterson’s age and his absence from football for the first half of the regular season, there’s always a concern of injury. But AP/AD says he stays ready.

“One thing I’ve learned is that no matter what type of shape you get in, there’s nothing like football shape. There’s nothing like it. So that’s one of the main reasons I’ve been out here 100 mph, trying to cut, all those things because I haven’t played ball in a long time but as long as you take care of your body those are the things you can avoid,” he said.

Due to a variety of moves made this week, the Titans currently have 52 players on the active roster and Mike Vrabel teased to, “a lot of other moving parts,” in regards to roster moves.

Cornerback Greg Mabin was seemingly placed on Injured Reserve before the Titans PR issued a retraction saying he was still on the active roster. However, Mabin remains out for Sunday’s game.

He’s not alone in that designation. Rashaan Evans (ankle), Nate Davis (concussion) and Khari Blasingame (knee) were all ruled out for Sunday’s meeting with the Rams.

Additionally, Kendall Lamm (back), A.J. Brown (knee), Monty Rice (knee) and Taylor Lewan (knee) are considered “questionable” for Sunday Night Football.