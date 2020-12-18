Adoree’ Jackson questionable, Kristian Fulton expected to make return

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Absolutely, 100 percent, do not have anybody ruled out.”

That was Mike Vrabel during his Friday press conference. Typically he is the bearer of bad news during that time slot, but the Titans injury news is mainly positive on this final injury report.

Four players are considered “questionable” for Sunday’s home game against the Lions – Rodger Saffold, Geoff Swaim, Kenny Vaccaro and Adoree’ Jackson. Saffold did not practice all week with a toe injury while Swaim made his first appearance at practice today as a limited participant.

After a full week of limited participation at practice, Jackson received his most positive designation of the season. He still has yet to be a full participant in practice, but he is trending toward making his first appearance in a game this season.

No designation is the best designation and Kristian Fulton is proof of that. The last time he appeared in a game was October 25th, but now he is cleared off Injured Reserve and expected to play Sunday.

As for Detroit, they already have four players ruled out and three questionable. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was a limited participant in practice today with a rib and right thumb injury.