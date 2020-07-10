ACC will make decision on fall sports in late July

FILE – In this July 17, 2019, fil photo, Commissioner John Swofford speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C. There are 130 major college football teams, spread across 41 states and competing in 10 conferences, save for a handful of independents. The goal is to have all those teams start the upcoming season at the same time — whether that’s around Labor Day as scheduled or later — and play the same number of games. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Just one day after the Big Ten Conference announced it would go to a conference-only schedule this fall, ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a prepared statement, that their group expects to make a decision “in late July.”

“Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July,” said Swofford.

Swofford added that the ACC will continue to work with the university presidents on forthcoming decisions.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority. As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” added Swofford.

There have been several reports over the past 24 hours over how the other four major conferences might follow the Big Ten’s plan. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to meet with the conference’s 14 athletic directors on Monday, where they will discuss plans, but not expected to make a final decision.