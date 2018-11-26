ABC to air 2019 NFL Draft from Nashville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The NFL is working with ABC to expand its coverage of next year’s NFL Draft.

For the first time ever, ABC will broadcast all three days of the of the draft.

Next year’s draft will be held April 25 through 27 in Nashville. ABC’s coverage will be anchored by ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

ESPN, which has presented the annual NFL Draft since 1980, will continue to offer a traditional X's and O's football analysis-themed production.

Primetime coverage on April 25 and 26 will include the announcement of every pick, highlight packages for every player selected, expert analysis and more.

The ABC broadcasts will have an added focus on the personalities and backstories of the draft picks and the overall spectacle of the draft, including live musical acts.

"We are excited that the ABC stations will be the only broadcast home for every round of the 2019 NFL Draft," said Brian Lawlor, Chairman of the ABC Affiliate Association.

Nashville was named the host city of the 2019 draft in May.

"Nashville has never hosted an event like the 2019 NFL Draft," said Titans Senior Vice President, Stuart Spears, previously said. "This is a milestone for this city, for which it should be very proud."