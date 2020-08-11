Abby Hix runs two miles every hour for 24 hours raising money, her spirits

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s bold, there’s a little bit crazy and then, there’s Abby Hix.

“Not many people can do this,” said the 16-year-old Livingston teen. “I like putting myself through the challenge and proving to myself I can do this, and that I’m stronger than I think I am.”

Abby is certainly strong. She ran 2 miles every hour for 24 hours, completing almost two marathons in a single day.

“The running isn’t the hardest part. I’m used to a lot of miles, but having to stay up and be tired and my muscles getting fatigued it really takes a toll on my body.”

As you can see by the massive smile permanently on her face, she really seemed to be powering through the pain. That’s because there’s a personal inspiration behind it.

“The Ronald McDonald House really helped my family when my little brother was born, so I was like, I could have a fundraiser and maybe give them a little bit of money,” she said. “My brother was born prematurely, so my parents had to have somewhere to stay while he was in the hospital, at Vanderbilt hospital in the NICU, and they took great care of them, they loved their stay and they’ve just been so nice to us, we though we could give back to them.”

Abby’s personal fun run raised over $800 as far as she knows, but RMHC of Nashville said they fielded many inquiries about adding to that total unclear of where to make the donation, surprising both her and her family. The day raised both money for a good cause and her spirits.

“With COVID, I lost my sophomore track season. So, I’m trying to do everything I can to just maintain shape for cross country season, hopefully I get that, and no better way to stay in shape than run 48 miles.”

But she’s not just thinking about her short-term future. At 16 years old, she has college on her mind.

It’s written on their official website, “At the U.S. Air Force Academy, we look at more than grades. We look at the whole person.” Abby, an aspiring cadet, is working on just that.

“You have to have a mental toughness and a physical toughness to get in,” she said. “I think this really helps that I’m building leadership skills by organizing my own charity, my own fundraiser. This is a huge physical feat. I’m putting my body through the test, proving that I can do what I put my mind to and once I get tired, my body gets tired, my brain, my mental toughness can carry me through that and it shows that I have what it takes to get in.”