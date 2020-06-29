A refusal to ‘stick to sports’ changed the Mississippi state flag

If Mississippi State All-SEC running back Kylin Hill decided to just ‘stick to sports,’ the state flag of Mississippi may still have a confederate symbol on it.

Instead, the young athlete stood up and threatened to sit out the season if the flag wasn’t removed. Hill is also from the state of Mississippi which is something he referenced as to why this fight was personal for him.

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

He didn’t go at this fight alone. Both the SEC and NCAA banned championship events from taking place in the state of Mississippi until the flag was removed.

Also, coaches from the state’s biggest schools including Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss and Mike Leach of Mississippi State took to the State Legislature to fight for change.

Following the recent vote of removal, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement in favor of the decision.