A.J. Brown considered a Top-5 rookie by ESPN

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans is brought down by Gareon Conley #22 of the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans don’t have a history of drafting ‘superstar’ wide receivers, but it they might have found one in rookie A.J. Brown.

The Titans 50th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft pick has emerged as the team’s top receiver and now he’s earning more honors, being named to ESPN’s Top-5 Rookies list.

The network’s Jeff Legwold placed him at No. 4 on the list, ahead of Washington Redskins wideout Terry McLaurin and directly behind Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. By no surprise, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa placed at No. 1.

The Ole Miss product finished out the season with 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns, and an average of 20.2 yards per catch that ranked him second among all NFL receivers.

The yardage total and touchdowns were the best among all NFL rookies during the regular season. He was fifth among first-year players in receptions, trailing only Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.

Brown was also the only NFL rookie since 1970 with 1,000-plus receiving yards and an average of 20-plus yards per reception. Brown led the NFL with 605 receiving yards over his final six games of the regular season.