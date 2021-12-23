NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the news that Titans fans have been waiting for (outside of a Derrick Henry return).

A.J. Brown has officially been activated off Injured Reserve and will play for the Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Brown was designated to return to practice on Monday and after a short week of practice, the team deemed him ready to suit up.

Unfortunately, the positive news about Brown’s injury status comes with negative news on the offensive line. Both Taylor Lewan (back) and Rodger Saffold (COVID) will not play on Thursday night and now we’re learning Kendall Lamm has been added to the COVID-Reserve list.

To make up for the lack of depth on the offensive line, the Titans have designated OL Christian DiLauro as a standard elevation from the practice squad and also elevated OL Dainiel Munyer as a COVID elevation from the practice squad.

Additionally, defensive back Chris Jackson is activated off IR and DL Kevin Strong is deemed a COVID elevation from the practice squad.