3 preseason games in the books, it’s time for a 3rd shot at the Titans 53 man roster.
I think the most alarming aspect of the roster battle from the Pittsburgh game was seeing how late Taywan Taylor got on the field and stayed on the field.
Quarterbacks (3) – Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside
I continue to largely like what I see from Woodside and don’t see anyone on the back end of the roster that pushes him off.
Running Backs (3) – Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis, David Fluellen
Fluellen is back on the practice field, he’s a strong special teams player and is a Vrabel favorite. He’s on the team.
Tight Ends (4) – Delanie Walker, Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser
If they are unsure if David Fluellen will be 100% they could opt for Ryan Hewitt and keep a 5th.
Wide Receivers (6) – Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, AJ Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Darius Jennings, Taywan Taylor
I originally went with 5, but I had an extra spot and Taylor got it. It was that close.
Offensive Line (8) – Ben Jones, Rodger Saffold, Kevin Pamphille, Jack Conklin, Dennis Kelly, Corey Levin, Jamil Douglass, Nate Davis
If they lose a tackle Pamphile would have to swing to tackle, Levin in at center and Jones over to guard.
Long Snapper (1) – Beau Brinkley
Punter (1) – Brett Kern
Kicker (1) – Ryan Succop
Defensive Line (6) – Jurrell Casey, Austin Johnson, DaQuan Jones, Brent Urban, Matt Dickerson, Isaiah Mack
I’m just not in love with the depth here.
Inside Linebackers (5) – Wesley Woodyard, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Darren Bates, David Long Jr.
Outside Linebackers (5) – Harold Landry, Cameron Wake, Sharif Finch, Kamalei Correa, LaTroy Lewis
Safeties (5) – Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Dane Cruikshank, Amani Hooker, Josh Kalu
Cornerbacks (5) – Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Adoree Jackson, Tye Smith, LeShaun Sims
Jon Robinson has a lot to think over…